Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne passes away at 52

Canberra, March 4 Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne has died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52.

As per a statement given to Fox News by Warne's management firm, he passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement read.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," it added.

Arguably the greatest leg-spinner of all-time, Warne claimed 708 Test wickets in his 15-year career between 1992 and 2007.

Warne made his Test debut against India in Sydney in 1992 and followed it with an ODI debut against New Zealand in Wellington in March next year.

Warne, who was chosen as one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century, finished his ODI career with 293 wickets. He also played a key role in Australia's ODI World Cup triumph in 1999.

