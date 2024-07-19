Legends Intercontinental T20 unveils trophy ahead of inaugural season

New Delhi [India], July 19 : The Legends Intercontinental T20 trophy was unveiled at a grand function in New Delhi on Friday.

The inaugural edition is set to take place from August 16 to 28, 2024, at Moosa Stadium in Texas, USA, where legendary stars from various continents will showcase their skill and passion for the game. Seven teamsIndo Kings, Asian Avengers, Euro Rangers, American Mavericks, Trans-Tasman Titans, African Lions, and Caribbean Vikingsfeaturing icons from across the globe, will compete for the coveted trophy in the inaugural season in the USA, as per a press release from the league.

The trophy unveiling event by Brosid Sports LLC, the owners of the league, was a dazzling celebration of cricket, which was graced by the esteemed presence of Arun Pandey, Chairman & COO, LIT20; Mohit Joon, Promoter, LIT20, Vishal Sharma, CEO, LIT20; and former Indian Premier League (IPL) and Delhi first-class player Pradeep Sangwan.

Speaking on the occasion, the league's COO and Chairman, Arun, said, "I would like to thank the committee of LIT20 and Brosid for including me on their board. We saw the World Cup in the USA, which is a significant market. I have been observing this market since 2010, but it has never been fully explored. There is a hunger for cricket, with many Indians in the USA who are passionate about the sport and continue to celebrate it. This presents a great opportunity for global cricketers and fans. Through LIT20, we aim to set a new benchmark for cricket, bring back legendary players, provide them with a platform, and connect with global fans."

Mohit, Promoter, LIT20, expressed, "The Legends Intercontinental T20 is like a second innings for every cricketer, and everybody wants to see the legends play the game again. I'm grateful to be part of this great event."

"I am honoured to be part of LIT20 and this special occasion. The league will undoubtedly make a milestone event for legendary cricketers worldwide," added, former IPL campaigner Pradeep Sangwan, who graced the occasion.

As LIT20 set to turn back the clock, bringing the legends back from the past, the inaugural edition will be played in a single round-robin format, with the top four teams at the end of the league stage advancing to the knockout stage. A total of 24 exhilarating matches will be played, with each day featuring double-headers at Moosa Stadium in Texas, USA.

The schedule and full roster of players will be announced soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor