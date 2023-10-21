Legends League Cricket announces schedule for 2023 season, India Capitals to face Bhilwara Kings in opener

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 21 : Legends League Cricket (LLC) on Saturday announced the complete schedule and fixtures for the highly anticipated upcoming 2023 season which is to be played across five cities in India from November 18 to December 9.

This year's Legends League Cricket will be a six-team tournament and will be played across five cities in India - Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, Vizag, and Surat, as per a press release from LLC.

The inaugural match of LLC 2023 is scheduled to kick off on November 18 in Ranchi, where the India Capitals will take on the Bhilwara Kings. This game promises to be a thrilling encounter, as it is a replay of the 2022 final, where India Capitals defeated Bhilwara Kings by 104 runs to lift the coveted trophy.

Overall, 19 matches will be played across 22 days in what promises to be an exciting tournament as Legends unite to define the sheer class in the LLC 2023.

After Ranchi, the action will shift to Dehradun on November 24, with the Bhilwara Kings clashing with the Gujarat Giants in what will be the sixth match of the season.

In Jammu, four matches will be played from November 27 to December 1 while in Vizag three games will be staged from December 2 to December 4.

The knockout phase of LLC 2023 will be played in Surat, with the semi-finals taking place on December 5 and December 6, setting the stage for the grand season finale, which is scheduled for December 9.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder and CEO, of Legends League Cricket, said, "Legends League Cricket last season was a huge success, and we are ready to entertain the fans in the upcoming season. With the games being played at Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, Vizag, and Surat, we are not just hosting a tournament; we are spreading the love for the game far and wide in the country."

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina will captain the new franchise Urbanrisers Hyderabad in LLC. The second new franchise this season announced by LLC is the Southern SuperStars. It will be captained by former Australia skipper Aaron Finch.

The first match of the tournament will see former Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir (India Capitals) and Irfan Pathan (Bhilwara Kings) facing each other as captains on November 18.

