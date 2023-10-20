Legends League Cricket: Bhilwara Kings retain icons Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Shane Watson for upcoming season

New Delhi [India], October 20 : 'Bhilwara Kings' are set to make a resounding return in the second season of the Legends League Cricket (LLC), promising a grander spectacle for cricket enthusiasts. The team is gearing up to compete with three other formidable contenders to seize the coveted trophy.

In accordance with the tournament policy, the Bhilwara Kings have exercised their player retention right by securing the services of captain Irfan Pathan for the upcoming season.

The team has also retained the stellar talents of Yusuf Pathan, the Player of the Series in LLC's inaugural season, and the formidable Shane Watson. It has brought 12 other players from the pool of more than 200 players in the auction held recently.

Expressing enthusiasm for the team's return, Riju Jhunjhunwala, Chairman and Managing Director of RSWM Ltd (LNJ Bhilwara Group's textile venture) said, "The first season of the Legends League Cricket was enthralling. We are anticipating an action-packed season and are determined to clinch the trophy. We eagerly await the upcoming tournament."

A total of 19 matches will be played among the four teams, commencing on November 18. The two qualifying teams will engage in a gripping final match on December 9.

The franchise-based tournament, featuring a pool of over 200 players, will unfold across five cities- Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, Vizag, and Surat. Further details about the event and the comprehensive player pool will be announced by the league in the coming weeks.

Excited for the second season for the LLC, Irfan Pathan, captain of Bhilwara King said, "I am very excited to be with Kings again. We had a wonderful time last season. We just missed out on one game, otherwise, we were pretty good throughout the season. The management is outstanding. Riju Ji, the boss, has been wonderful. We had a pretty fantastic, packed background team to make sure we had a wonderful time throughout the tournament. The support we get is outstanding. That's why I feel like it is home. Being back with Bhilwara Kings is exciting and I am very happy about it. Looking forward to the new season, looking forward to the new team. Looking forward to a great season with everyone."

Lalchand, Coach of Bhilwara King said, "It's been a great experience working with Bhilwara King. We were like one family and never felt that we were outsiders. The management was superb, and they never interfered in the cricketing matters and gave us a free hand. I am excited and looking forward to working together in the coming season."

In the maiden season, LLC achieved remarkable success, captivating millions of cricket fans globally, The Bhilwara Kings secured the second position after a thrilling final against the India Capitals.

