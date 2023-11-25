Legends League Cricket: India Capitals gear up for Southern Super Stars clash

Dehradun (Uttarakhand)[India], November 25 : Despite the previous encounters not going according to the script, India Capitals is gearing up for a clash with the Southern Super Stars with renewed hope, in their third game of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Season 2 on Saturday.

India Capitals, the defending champions, went down by a nose in last over thrillers against Bhilwara Kings and Urbanrisers Hyderabad, and are now aiming to secure their first win of the ongoing season on Saturday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Dehradun.

The game between India Capitals and Southern Super Stars will be played on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of their third match, India Capitals' captain Gautam Gambhir said, "Both our nail-biting matches went down to the last over and we thoroughly enjoyed the friendly competition. However, the final results were not in our favour but I am proud of my team's performance thus far. We are gearing up for the next exciting game, with the aim of securing our first win of the season. We, as retired players, are grateful to our franchise owners and the league organizers who are working tirelessly to keep us connected to the sport that has been a significant part of our lives."

In their recent encounter, India Capitals faced a nerve-wracking final-over loss against Urbanrisers Hyderabad where they fell short by a mere three runs.

For the Capitals, Kevin Pietersen (77 runs for 48 balls) and Ashley Nurse (41* runs for 25 balls), who were the top performers from the last night, could be a possible threat to their opponents in their next game.

While all eyes would also definitely be on skipper Gautam Gambhir and Kirk Edwards the duo played blistering knocks in the first game. Isuru Udana has been the pick of the bowlers for India Capitals so far, picking up five wickets from two games.

On the other hand, one among two new franchises in LLC this year, Southern Super Stars, lost their first match against Urbanrisers Hyderabad. They will hope for a comeback in their upcoming clash against the Capitals and will rely on big names like Ross Taylor, Jesse Ryder and Aaron Finch to contribute for their side.

