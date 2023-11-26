Legends League Cricket: Powell powers India Capitals to their first win at season 2

Dehradun (Uttarakhand)[India], November 26 : India Capitals registered their first win of their Legends League Cricket (LLC) T20 second season campaign with the help of a sensational ton from their batter Ricardo Powell. The defending champions outsmarted Southern Super Stars in every department of the game today that was being played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. A blistering 100 from just 57 balls which includes ten sixes saw Capitals' opener, Ricardo Powell walk away with the 'Man of the Match' award.

India Capitals will now meet Gujarat Giants in their next clash on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

After winning the toss, defending champions India Capitals put Southern Super Stars to bat. The fast-bowling duo of Isuru Udana and Rusty Theron picked up their form from the last match and pressed the opponent batters from the beginning. After sending both the openers, Dilshan Munaweera and Upul Tharanga back to the pavilion early, Capitals bowlers restricted Super Stars to 37/2 in the powerplay. Thereon, Captain Ross Taylor partnered with Shreevats Goswami for 33 runs of 27 balls to steady the innings.

However, the Capitals' spinners, KP Appanna and Ashley Nurse, succeeded in making breakthroughs at regular intervals, preventing the Southern batters from establishing significant partnerships. However, Chaturanga de Silva accelerated the scoring in the death and emerged as the top scorer for Super Stars with his brilliant knock of unbeaten 56 runs from just 34 balls. Rusty Theron was the pick of the bowlers for the Capitals with figures of 2/19 as Super Stars finished their innings on 163/6.

In reply, India Capitals' skipper Gautam Gambhir opened the innings alongside the former West Indies batter Ricardo Powell. With the early fall of wickets, the India Capitals managed to score 31 runs for the loss of 2 by the end of the powerplay. Thereafter, Powell took charge and counter-attacked the opponent bowlers with massive sixes. Kirk Edwards, who scored an unbeaten 45 runs from just 35 balls, joined Powell to form a brilliant partnership of 128 runs for the 5th wicket." This marathon partnership almost sealed the victory for the Capitals. Powell, who smashed a sensational century

in just 57 balls, sent the ball to the stands ten times. Kirk hit the winning runs as the Capitals comfortably chased the target with 20 balls to spare.

Brief Scores: India Capitals 167-4 in 16.4 Overs (Ricardo Powell 100(57), Kirk Edwards 45*(35) Pawan Negi 1-15, Suranga Lakmal 1-23) beat Southern Super Stars 163-6 in 20 Overs (Chaturanga de Silva 56*(34), Ross Taylor 24(21), Rusty Theron 2-19, Ashley Nurse 2-32).

