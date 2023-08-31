Legends League Cricketyo be played from November 18 in India

New Delhi [India], August 31 : In an exciting news for Indian cricket fans, Legends League Cricket (LLC) announced its next season on Thursday, which will be played in India from November 18 to December 9, 2023.

The cricket fever in India is going to be on a high this festival season. With the Asia Cup starting this week, followed by the ICC World Cup in India, fans across the globe and in India are up for an exciting cricket season. The forthcoming franchise season of Legends League Cricket would certainly add to the flavour with top legends of the sport descending into India, as per a press release from LLC.

The return of Legends League Cricket in India at newer venues is expected to generate a lot of enthusiasm. The league will be choosing venues, keeping in mind the interest of cricketing fans, at the places where international cricket has not been played as much thereby adding to the promotion of the sport.

The league will add more players this season making it more competitive and fun for the audience. During the last season in Doha, some of the top players who have retired from international cricket - Suresh Raina, Aaron Finch, Hashim Amla, Ross Taylor, Chris Gayle amongst others, played with Legends League Cricket and took the level of cricket to greater heights.

India Capitals had won the 1st franchise season played in September 2022. As per sources, the retention policy of the teams will be announced soon along with the new Player Draft Pool.

Ravi Shastri, Commissioner of Legends League Cricket said, "Bring it on, the World class competitive cricket is always welcome. With more legends joining the game, much more fun is expected on the field. This is what a fan like me would want. We expect to make the league one of the best experiences for the fans and cricketing fraternity in this category. The league is experiencing significant growth and positive changes, season on season. With the next one in India, it is likely to contribute to its popularity and appeal further."

