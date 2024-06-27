Leicestershire Signs Ajinkya Rahane for County Championship and One-Day Cup

Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has signed with Leicestershire for the second half of the county season. The 36-year-old will be available for the club's One-Day Cup campaign and five County Championship matches.

Rahane initially agreed to join Leicestershire last summer but was recalled to India's Test team for the World Test Championship final. He subsequently toured the West Indies and did not play for the county in 2023.

"We are thrilled to welcome someone of Ajinkya's quality to Leicestershire," said Claude Henderson, Leicestershire's director of cricket. "It was unfortunate that Ajinkya's schedule didn't quite work with ours last year, but it's a massive boost to have secured his services for the business end of this season. He holds immense experience and vital leadership qualities, which will be hugely beneficial to the team alongside his run-scoring ability."

Rahane has not featured in India's Test team since playing two Tests in the Caribbean last July. He has scored more than 13,000 runs in first-class cricket, averaging 45.76, and another 6,475 runs at 39.72 in List A matches.

Rahane's arrival in mid-July will cover for the expected departure of South African allrounder Wiaan Mulder, who will be on international duty. Rahane's presence is expected to strengthen Leicestershire's defense of the One-Day Cup, which they won last September.

"I'm really excited to have another opportunity to come to Leicestershire," Rahane said. "I've built a strong rapport with Claude and [head coach] Alfonso [Thomas], and I'm looking forward to playing for the club this summer. I followed the team's results last year and was very impressed with what I saw. I'm hoping to enjoy my cricket and contribute to more success for the club this season."