Let’s Cheer For India’: BCCI Extends Best Wishes To Rohit Sharma and Co Ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 (Watch Video)

The BCCI on Thursday cheered for the Indian team who are going to participate in the T20 World Cup 2024 which begins from June 2. The Men in Blue have been drawn in Group A alongside USA, Canada, Pakistan and Ireland. The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Rohit Sharma-led India will play their first T20 World Cup match against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Prior to beginning their T20 World Cup campaign, the Men in Blue will also play a warm-up match against Bangladesh at the same venue.

After that, Team India will face off against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9. They will then clash against the US on June 12 and Canada on June 15 in the final league stage. The T20 World Cup 2024 will be hosted in the USA and West Indies. The T20 World Cup 2024 will be played across nine venues. The USA will be hosting an ICC event for the first time at: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium (New York), Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium (Dallas) and Broward County Stadium (Lauderhill).

The T20 World Cup 2024 will be the largest of all time with 20 teams including nine associate sides. A total of 55 matches will be played in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Hosts USA and West Indies got direct entry into the World Cup and the eight best teams from the 2022 T20 World Cup – England, Pakistan, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Australia and Netherlands – also got a direct entry. Afghanistan and Bangladesh qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024 on the basis of T20 rankings.