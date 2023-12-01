Let's hope Prasidh gets better from here, says Ashish Nehra ahead of fourth India-Australia T20I

Raipur, Dec 1 Ahead of fourth India-Australia T20I match, former India left-arm fast-bowler Ashish Nehra said he hopes that pacer Prasidh Krishna gets to be in better run of form after conceding 68 runs in the third game of the series in Guwahati.

In that match at the Barsapara Cricket Ground, Krishna conceded 68 runs in his four overs in a dew-laden second innings, thus becoming the Indian bowler with the most expensive bowling figures in a T20I match.

Moreover, in the squad for South Africa tour, Krishna’s name isn’t there in white-ball matches, but is included in India Test squad, as well as in India A squad for first four-day game and an inter-squad three-day match.

“You are talking about a guy who has not played much cricket. But there’s no shortage of talent when you talk of someone like Prasidh Krishna. He’s definitely one of India’s future stars and let’s hope that from here he’s only going to get better.”

“He’s someone who can bowl a good yorker. I know it’s difficult to bowl on a wet ground and a flat pitch, but in these kinds of situations, you definitely back your yorker,” said Nehra on JioCinema.

Friday’s match in Raipur sees Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar link up with the squad, and Nehra feels they could get a chance to play in the game, while believing that India is investing more in Ruturaj Gaikwad as an opener.

"It all depends on what the think-tank wants to do. It will be interesting to see if he and Deepak Chahar get a chance to play this match. I think India is already doing that. Everybody around him knows the kind of player he (Gaikwad) is. When you talk about Yashasvi Jaiswal, great player. But his game is completely different from Gaikwad’s."

"Even in the T20 format, you require solidity, and that’s what Ruturaj Gaikwad brings to the table. He’s someone who can play all three formats. He has clean cricketing shots. The kind of elegance Ruturaj shows is just unbelievable."

While analysing India’s defeat in Guwahati, former Australia cricketer Simon Katich thinks stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav should use a sixth bowling option. “He’s been very, very good throughout the series with his captaincy. He’s been batting beautifully as well. I guess the only thing he could think of maybe is using the sixth bowler.”

“He’s been relying on five bowlers, so whether he can weave that sixth bowler in to provide some unpredictability later in the innings, that remains to be seen. Avesh Khan was impressive in Guwahati and so was (Ravi) Bishnoi. Axar (Patel) has been excellent throughout. I guess he would like to see something more from Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh (Krishna).”

--IANS

