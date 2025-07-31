"Let's not just make too much out of it...": Ganguly on Gambhir-Fortis argument ahead of 5th Test

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 31 : Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly spoke on team's head coach Gautam Gambhir's argument with The Oval stadium pitch curator Lee Fortis ahead of the fifth and final Test, saying that not much should be made out of it as such incidents happened in the past and would happen in future as well.

Ganguly was speaking at a press event in Kolkata. Notably, ahead of the fifth Test, Gambhir had an altercation with Lee regarding the practice facilities and allegedly not being given access to the pitch for an inspection from closed quarters. As he stepped away, the Indian head coach animatedly pointed a finger and said a couple of words. India's batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, was seen stepping in, taking Lee away and having a brief conversation with him.

Kotak, along with a couple of members of the Indian management, were seen trying to explain the situation to an English official. Kotak was the one who spoke for the majority of the period. While Kotak appeared to diffuse the situation while explaining their stance, Gambhir, who stood near the nets, pointed his finger towards Lee and furiously said, "You don't tell us what to do."

Speaking about the argument, Ganguly said, "I do not know why Gambhir was upset. I am sure all captains and coaches have had discussions with the groundsmen, sometimes happily, sometimes unhappily. It happened in my time, it will happen in future too. Let us not just make too much out of it. Hope India plays well and levels the series."

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate joined Kotak during his conversation with Lee, while Gambhir continued to make his point from the other end. Lee said a couple of words to Gambhir before eventually walking away from the scene. Lee was quizzed about the entire situation, but he chose to remain tight-lipped while speaking to the reporters and said, "It is not my job to be happy with him. I don't know, you have to ask him."

The dramatic behind-the-scenes encounter echoes the emotions that have boiled over in the past two Tests in London and Manchester. In the third Test at Lord's, temperament frayed, fingers were pointed, emotions ran thin as the element of spice entered the picture.

It all started with captain Shubman Gill screaming at Zak Crawley in the final moments of the third day. He felt the lanky English opener was trying to run down the clock to deny India the opportunity of bowling a second over. Fingers were raised, words were said, and sarcastic applause further inflamed the tensions.

The emotions yet again spilt over in the final hour of the fifth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester when the draw appeared to be looming large. With Jadeja on 89 and Sundar on 80, the southpaws refused to accept it.

Shortly after the drama, England bowled loopy balls and delivered through Harry Brook, and Jadeja dispatched the ball for a maximum to bring up his fifth Test century.

A statement from Stokes was caught on the stump mic during which he said, "Jaddu, do you want to get a Test 100 against Brook & Duckett?" Jadeja responded to the English skipper's comment and said, "What do you want me to do, just walk off?" Zak Crawley, who stood close to the crease, chipped in, saying: "You can, just shake your hand."

India, trailing 1-2 in the series, stayed alive as the fourth Test ended in a draw.

Currently, in the fifth Test, England won the toss and opted to field first. At the end of the first session, India was 72/2, with Sai Sudharsan (25*) and Gill (15*) unbeaten. India lost openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (2) and KL Rahul (14) early, reduced to 38/2.

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope(c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

