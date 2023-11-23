LG Manoj Sinha lauds archers from Jammu and Kashmir for remarkable performance in Para Asian Archery Championship

New Delhi [India], November 23 : Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Thursday extended wishes to para archers from Jammu and Kashmir who created history and brought glory to India by winning six medals at the Para Asian Archery Championship in Thailand.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha heaped praise on Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar and Sarita for their remarkable performances and wrote on X, "What an incredible achievement! Para archers from J&K scripted history & brought glory to India by winning 6 Medals including 4 gold, 1 silver & 1 bronze at Para Asian Archery Championship, Thailand. The consistent performances of our Archers reflect hard work & perseverance."

"The outstanding performances of Sheetal, Rakesh and Sarita after admirable achievement at Asian Para Games, exemplify true spirit of sportsmanship. This is just the beginning of a new sporting era. My best wishes to all the athletes for their future endeavours," the Lieutenant Governor further added.

https://x.com/OfficeOfLGJandK/status/1727581291753939271?s=20

Rakesh won three gold medals in the men's individual, men's doubles, and mixed doubles in the compound category. 16-year-old Sheetal with Jyoti won gold in women's doubles against the South Korean pair.

She missed out on gold in the compound open category as she lost against the Singapore archer. Sarita in the same event settled for the bronze medal.

India ended the Championships with a total of 9 Medals, including 4 Gold Medals as well.

