Liam Livingstone eyes return to England's ODI set-up

Southampton [UK], September 12 : England's experienced all-rounder Liam Livingstone is not willing to give up on a recall to the ODI set-up and feature in the ICC Champions Trophy next year.

England have used Livingstone as a finisher in the last three T20 World Cups. But in England's series opener against Australia, the 31-year-old showed his capability of delivering an all-round performance.

As England succumbed to a 28-run defeat while chasing 180, Livingstone top-scored for England with his 37-run knock. Before trying to shift the momentum with the bat, he delivered a clinical display with the ball, picking up 3/22 by putting his legbreaks to optimum use.

After the conclusion of the T20I series, England and Australia will engage in ODIs, which will help them gear up for next year's ICC Champions Trophy. Even though Livingstone was excluded from England's squad, he is keen to make his return to the 50-over format. His chances of making the cut are likely to rely on his performances in the T20I format.

"I want to play as much cricket for England as I possibly can. Unfortunately, I won't be playing in the ODIs, but it's still not something I'm giving up on. I've had a difficult couple of years. My body has probably let me down a little bit, and maybe I haven't been up to scratch physically, with a couple of niggles here and there," Livingstone said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Livingstone was promoted up in the batting order to number four. He thrived in his new role and showed his quality to take the game deep under necessary circumstances.

"I don't really know - that's one of my challenges. That's why I'm happy that I've got an opportunity to bat up the order [in the T20Is]. I feel like I've shown over the last couple of weeks, maybe a month, that the longer I get to bat in games, the more of a chance I have to affect games," he added.

"I feel like I've done that in 50-over cricket as well: if you take away the World Cup, I feel like I'd done that further down the order. But it is what it is: I'm 31, I'm not going to sit here and cry about not being picked. There's plenty of cricket to be played around the world, and if I'm not involved in the ODI stuff, then there's plenty more opportunities," he added.

Livingstone has had a fair share of struggles with the injuries. In 2022, he endured an ankle injury. Later in the year, he suffered an injury in his right knee while fielding on his Test debut in Pakistan.

After regaining his full fitness, Livingstone feels injuries restricted him from performing to his full potential and said, "I can run around at 100 per cent in the field, and I can bowl and bat to the best of my ability, which is something I probably haven't been able to do for two-and-a-half years."

