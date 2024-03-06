"Life and Test cricket are very synonymous": Ashwin ahead of playing 100th Test in Dharamshala

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 6 : Ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin's 100th Test in the fifth and final game against England on Thursday in Dharamshala, the 37-year-old spinner said that for him life and long format cricket are very "synonymous".

In 99 Tests so far, Ashwin has taken 507 wickets at an average of 23.91, including 35 five-wicket hauls, with the best bowling figures of 7/59. Combine it with his tally of 3,309 runs in 140 innings at an average of 26.14, with five centuries and 14 fifties and he is one of the most successful all-rounders of the modern era.

In an interview with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Ashwin said that he had no clue that he could end up playing 100 Test matches when he started his internation career.

"For me, life and Test cricket are very synonymous. Ravichandran Ashwin is someone very organic. I would say my greatest break from the game itself in the game. I had no clue when I began my international career if I would end up playing 100 Test matches," Ashwin said.

The stalwart Indian spinner said that in future he would never talk about the great things that he has done in his life.

"There is one thing I don't want to do in my life. Just sit there and talk about the great things I have done in my life. For me the beauty of life is, that you get learnings all the time and that could just be someone who just walks past your life for five minutes but they could give so much to learn," he added.

England have faced three consecutive losses in the series, unable to capitalise on their early 1-0 advantage following a narrow victory in Hyderabad. The visitors had their chances, notably in Rajkot and Ranchi, but India came back strong on both occasions to win.

The fifth and final Test match will begin on March 7 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala and conclude on March 11, 2024.

India and England still have World Test Championship points to gain in Dharamsala, even though the series is decided. India is on top of the World Test Championship standings while England is eighth on the points table.

