"Like to hit more boundaries": Shubman Gill after India won by 10 wickets against Nepal 

Kandy [Sri Lanka], September 5 : Following India's comprehensive win by 10 wickets against Nepal in the group stage of the Asia Cup 2023, Indian batter Shubman Gill revealed the conversation in the dressing room about their game plan against Nepal.

In the post-match presentation, he said that the Indian team were discussing in the dressing room the need to wait for the ball to get wet as it would make the batting easy.

"Quite disappointed with the way I got out day before yesterday. It was important for me to finish the game along with Rohit bhai and we did that. He (Rohit) is the kind of player who likes to take the bowlers on aerial. I am the kind of player who likes to hit more boundaries than aerial. That combination works quite well for us. (On Nepal's bowling) They bowled very well with the new ball, they challenged us. We knew once the ball gets wet, it'll get easier for the batsmen. That's what the talk was in the dressing room," Shubman said after the match.

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma's unbeaten opening partnership helped India defeat Nepal by 10 wickets via the DLS method in a rain-curtailed match in the Asia Cup 2023 here at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

With this, India has secured a total of three points in their two group-stage matches and advanced to the Super 4 stage. India will face arch-rival Pakistan in their Super Four match on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 131, India were at 17/0 in 3.1 overs with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill standing unbeaten at the crease against Nepal when covers were brought back as the rain halted the play.

The rain gods relented, and play was resumed after much delay. India's chase was reduced to 23 overs with a revised target of 145.

Rohit was decisive in his approach and made the Nepal bowlers toil hard making merry of the excellent conditions on offer. On the other end, Shubman Gill took his time to settle on the pitch. Rohit unfurled a variety of shots as he grew in confidence while Gill continued to milk the bowlers for runs as the partnership grew in stature.

After 10 overs, India reached 64-0 with Gill and Rohit unbeaten at the crease. India captain Rohit also brought up his half-century with a stylish four in 39 deliveries. The opener stitched up a solid 100-run partnership. Another half-century for Shubman Gill as India kept piling runs as they moved towards their target.

With a stylish four in the 21st over Gill took India home with a 10 wickets victory over Nepal.

