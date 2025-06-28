"Line, lengths I bowled were not perfect...": India's Prasidh Krishna on Leeds Test performance

Leeds [UK], June 28 : Ahead of the second Test against England at Edgbaston, Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna admitted that he could not bowl the line and lengths he wanted and would look to control his economy rate in the coming matches.

The second Test will take place at Birmingham from July 2 onwards. While Prasidh took a total of five wickets in the match, the same as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, his economy rates of 6.40 and 6.10 across both innings attracted plenty of criticism from fans and experts alike, as he offered too many easy-to-hit deliveries.

Speaking ahead of the match in the pre-match presser, Krishna said, "I think if I look at the first innings, I was a little shorter than where I wanted to be, definitely 6-8 metres is ideal. That is what I would say. I think the second innings got slightly better because again the wicket was slightly slower."

"I had to pitch a few slightly behind 8 and then go slightly fuller when I am trying to get a wicket. So yeah, I definitely did not bowl the lengths that I wanted to," he added.

Krishna also said that he would like to bring down his economy rate in the coming games.

"I think I am learning as well. I cannot say anything, it is up to me, it is my responsibility to get better, and that is what I am trying, that is what I am working on and I just want to make sure I put in the right kind of work and come back here and put up better numbers," he added.

On the possible absence of Bumrah from the second Test, Krishna said that the team is learning from each other no matter who is there and who is not, and the senior pacer had been talking to the bowling group even before coming to England.

"At least for me, I have been part of this team for a few years now, so the conversations are still going on. One thing you cannot get is experience that you have to do it yourself , and yeah, I think all of us are excited. If you look at the team, everybody is here. (Mohammed) Siraj has played a lot of games, he is going to continue playing, and then whoever comes in or whatever happens later, it is a great experience and it is an opportunity, that is the way we look at it," he added.

The pacer admitted that during the last match, the outfield was fast and his line and lengths were "not perfect" and hence the English batters took him on.

"Some of them were edges, some of them I tried bowling bouncers, I ended up giving runs, so I think somebody in the team had to do it. I am happy to do it, but definitely every time I come out to bowl, I am looking to keep the economy right down and build the pressure up," he added.

India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

