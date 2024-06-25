Lionel Messi celebrates birthday with Argentine teammates ahead of match against Chile in Copa America 2024

New Jersey [USA], June 25 : Legendary footballer Lionel Messi celebrated his 37th birthday with his Argentine teammates during their Copa America 2024 voyage.

The FIFA World Cup winner celebrated his 37th birthday on Monday.

The Argentina skipper took to his official Instagram account and shared a picture with his teammates while cutting the cake. The 37-year-old thanked everyone who wished him on his birthday.

"Thank you so much for all the greetings and congratulations!! Another year that coincides with my birthday being with the National Team... So celebrating a little bit more, and we keep getting ready for our next game. Hugs," Messi wrote on Instagram.

The Argentinean began his career with FC Barcelona's U14 squad. He moved up the ranks fast, leaving an impression on everyone with his extraordinary talent and skills. He made his club debut as a senior at the age of 17 against Espanyol, and the Blaugranas (another name for FC Barcelona) relied heavily on him. The 37-year-old became the team's youngest star to appear in the competition at the time.

Messi played for the Spanish club for 17 years, during which time he won 10 La Liga titles, 4 Champions League crowns, and 7 Copa del Rey medals. He has scored an astounding 474 goals in La Liga, making him the league's all-time top scorer.

The FIFA World Cup trophy that Lionel Messi won in Qatar in 2022 was the highlight of his career. In the championship match, Messi scored twice against France. After a 36-year break, Argentina became the world champions via penalty shootout.

In the 2021 Copa America final, Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 while playing at the Maracana Stadium. With this win, Messi's lengthy quest for his first significant international championship came to a conclusion.

Currently, Lionel Messi's Argentina are placed in the Group A of the Copa America along with Peru, Chile, and Canada. They are holding the top place on the points table after beating Canada 2-0 in their previous game of the tournament.

The Albiceleste will take on Chile in their upcoming match of the Copa America 2024 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Wednesday morning.

