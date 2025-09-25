Lisa Keightley named head coach of Mumbai Indians Women's team

New Delhi [India], September 25 : The Mumbai Indians on Thursday announced the appointment of former Australia cricketer and two-time World Cup winner Lisa Keightley as the head coach of its women's team, as per the official website of the Mumbai Indians.

She would be taking over the head coach's role from Charlotte Edwards, who moved to become the coach of the England Women's side.

Keightley, part of Australia's World Cup-winning squads in 1997 and 2005, is one of the most respected coaches in the women's game. With a stellar playing career and a coaching resume spanning Australia, England, and top global leagues, she brings unmatched experience and vision to the Mumbai Indians setup. Mumbai Indians Women are already the most successful team in the history of the Women's Premier League (WPL), winning two championships in three seasons the inaugural edition in 2023 and again in 2025.

Nita M. Ambani said, "We are thrilled to welcome Lisa Keightley to the Mumbai Indians family. A trailblazer in women's cricket, Lisa has inspired generations with her passion, expertise and pioneering spirit. Her arrival marks an exciting new chapter for Mumbai Indians as we look to scale even greater heights and build on our legacy of excellence," as quoted from the official website of the Mumbai Indians.

Lisa Keightley said, "It's an honour to join the Mumbai Indians, a team that has set the benchmark in the WPL. The culture of excellence and care is something I deeply admire. I look forward to working with this talented group to build on our success and continue inspiring on and off the field."

Keightley holds the unique distinction of having coached both the Australian and England women's teams, and was the first woman to serve as full-time head coach of England. She also has rich franchise coaching experience across the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), The Hundred, and the WPL, most recently guiding the Northern Superchargers to the women's title in The Hundred last month.

A stylish opening batter in her playing days, Keightley represented Australia in 9 Tests, 82 ODIs, and 1 T20I.

