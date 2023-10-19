Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan Lead Bangladesh to 256/8 Against India in World Cup Clash

In a World Cup showdown against India in Pune, Bangladesh's openers, Liton Das and Tanzid Tamim, displayed remarkable performances, contributing fifties to help their team post a total of 256 for eight on Thursday.

Liton Das impressed with an 82-ball 66, while Tanzid Tamim's aggressive 43-ball 51 formed a formidable partnership, amassing a record-breaking 93-run opening stand for Bangladesh, their highest in a World Cup match. Despite this promising start, the rest of Bangladesh's batting lineup struggled to capitalize on the early momentum.

Mushfiqur Rahim, in fine form, managed a 46-ball 38 before getting caught at backward point by Ravindra Jadeja. Mahmudullah Riyad added some late fireworks, striking three fours and as many sixes during his 36-ball 46, but his innings was cut short by a Jasprit Bumrah yorker that shattered the middle stump.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammad Siraj each secured two wickets in the match.