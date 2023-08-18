Liverpool agree deal to sign Japan midfielder Wataru Endo from VfB Stuttgart

Liverpool (England), Aug 18 Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Japan midfielder Wataru Endo from German club VfB Stuttgart on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The club also said that Endo's contract is subject to international clearance and work permit application.

Endo will become the Reds' third signing of the summer after finalising personal terms and successfully completing a medical. He will take the No.3 jersey for the club.

It feels amazing and this is my dream. It's always been a dream to play in the Premier League and with one of the biggest clubs in the world. It's a dream come true for me," Endo told the club's official website.

"It's going to be the first time for me that I play at Anfield. I can't wait to play at Anfield in front of Liverpool fans. I play as a No.6 and I'm like a bit more of a defensive player. I think I can help this club defensively and I will have good organisation in the middle. I think that's my job," he addd.

Liverpool have brought in Endo after the club had reportedly attempted to bring in Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia who both joined Chelsea instead.

Endo arrives after four seasons with Stuttgart, where he made 133 appearances and scored 15 goals after moving to Germany in 2019, initially on loan.

At the international level, the 30-year-old midfielder has 50 caps for Japan and two goals. He made four appearances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as his country reached the last-16 stage.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor