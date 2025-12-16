Livingstone bags Rs 13 crore deal as SRH go big in IPL auction

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 16 : The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction witnessed several notable buys and surprising snubs as franchises strengthened their squads ahead of the new season, with big-money deals, homecomings and multiple players going unsold.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) made one of the marquee purchases of the auction by signing England all-rounder Liam Livingstone for Rs 13 crore. Livingstone brings vast T20 experience, having scored 7,496 runs in 330 T20 matches at an average of 28.18 and a strike rate of 144.93, including two centuries and 39 half-centuries, along with 143 wickets at an average just over 25. For England, he has 955 runs in 60 T20Is at an average of 25.13 and a strike rate of 148.98, with one century and two fifties, besides 43 wickets.

In the IPL, Livingstone has scored 1,051 runs in 49 matches for Rajasthan Royals (RR), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at a strike rate of over 158, with seven half-centuries, while also taking 13 wickets. Though he was part of RCB's title-winning campaign last season, he scored 112 runs in eight matches. He arrives on the back of a strong Hundred season for Birmingham Phoenix, where he scored 241 runs at an average of 40.16 and took seven wickets, and an impressive Vitality Blast for Lancashire, amassing 260 runs at an average of 52 and a strike rate above 176, along with six wickets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad continued their shopping spree by signing Australian wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis for Rs 8.6 crore and young all-rounder Jack Edwards for Rs 3 crore. They also picked up Shivam Mavi for Rs 75 lakh, with the pacer hoping to revive his career after injury setbacks.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra for Rs 2 crore. Ravindra has scored 549 runs in 38 T20Is at a strike rate above 134, with three fifties, and taken 14 wickets. He enjoyed a productive year for New Zealand, scoring 309 runs in 13 matches at an average of 30.90 and a strike rate above 150. Overall, he has 1,922 runs in 116 T20 matches and 65 wickets.

KKR also completed a homecoming by bringing back Akash Deep to Eden Gardens for his base price of Rs 1 crore. The Bengal pacer has taken 59 wickets in 53 T20 matches at an average above 26 and is currently performing well in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with seven wickets in seven matches at an average of 24.14. However, he has struggled in the IPL so far, picking up just 10 wickets in 14 matches for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Chennai Super Kings added leg-spinner Rahul Chahar for Rs 5.2 crore and New Zealand pacer Matt Henry for Rs 2 crore. Henry has enjoyed a prolific year, taking 65 international wickets in 27 matches at an average of just over 16 and finishing as the leading wicket-taker in the Champions Trophy 2025. He has 211 wickets in 174 T20 matches overall. CSK also signed Sarfaraz Khan for Rs 75 lakh. Sarfaraz has scored 585 runs in 50 IPL matches and is currently in outstanding form in domestic cricket.

Punjab Kings snapped up Australian left-arm pacer Ben Dwarshuis for Rs 4.4 crore. The 31-year-old has 220 wickets in 175 T20 matches worldwide and adds handy lower-order batting depth. PBKS also signed Praveen Dubey for Rs 30 lakh.

Delhi Capitals (DC) secured South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi for Rs 2 crore and young Maharashtra all-rounder Sahil Parikh for Rs 30 lakh. Rajasthan Royals picked up Aman Rao and Brijesh Sharma for Rs 30 lakh each, while Mumbai Indians signed Mayank Rawat for the same amount. Royal Challengers Bengaluru added Jordan Cox for Rs 75 lakh.

Several prominent names went unsold, including Jake Fraser-McGurk, Deepak Hooda, and Spencer Johnson, who also remained without takers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor