Livingstone equals Flintoff's record as England shatter multiple batting records at Lord's

London [UK], September 28 : A final over blitz by England all-rounder Liam Livingstone helped him tie with legendary English icon Andrew Flintoff for most sixes during an innings at Lord's in ODIs.

Livingstone achieved this record during the fourth ODI against Australia at Lord's on Friday. He scored a commendable 62* in just 27 balls. His knock included three fours and seven sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 229.63. His knock also included the brutality unleashed on Australia's premier pacer Mitchell Starc, whose final over, the 39th and final over of the rain-hit game, was hit for four sixes and a four, giving away a total of 28 runs.

Now, the all-rounder has tied with Flintoff, who also hit seven sixes to go along with eight fours during his knock of 123 in 129 balls against West Indies in 2004.

Also, 12 sixes by England during their innings are the most by a side during an ODI at Lord's.

Also, 312 scored by England is their highest score against Australia at Lord's.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and opted to field first.

England started off with a fine 48-run opening stand between Phil Salt (22 in 27 balls, with three fours) and Ben Duckett. After a brief stumble, skipper Harry Brook recorded a 79-run partnership with Duckett (63 in 62 balls, with six fours and a six) and a 75-run partnership with Jamie Smith (39 in 28 balls, with a four and two sixes). Brook missed out on a well-deserved second-successive ODI ton, scoring 87 in 58 balls, with 11 fours and a six.

Liam Livingstone (62* in 27 balls, with three fours and seven sixes) provided some brilliant finishing touches, smashing Mitchell Starc for 28 runs as England scored 312/5 in their 39 overs.

Adam Zampa (2/66) was the pick of the bowlers. Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, and Josh Hazlewood got a wicket each.

In the run-chase, openers Travis Head (34 in 23 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) and skipper Marsh (28 in 34 balls, with two fours and a six) provided a fine start with a 68-run stand. However, after their partnership was broken, it was all downhill for Australia, who was skittled out for 126 in 24.4 overs, thanks to brilliant spells from Matthew Potts (4/38) and Brydon Carse (3/36). England levelled the five-match series 2-2 with a 186-run win.

Brook secured the 'Player of the Match' award.

