LLC: Southern Superstars wraps early against meagre challenge by Urbanrisers Hyderabad

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 22 : The collective disciplined bowling attack from UrbanRisers Hyderabad managed to defend the meagre challenge of 157 by restricting Southern Superstars to 143 in the third match of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) played at the JSCA International Stadium.

Earlier, Southern Superstars skipper Ross Taylor won the toss and decided to field first and opening bowlers - Abdur Razzak and Suranga Lakmal proved the decision to be right with a tight bowling start. Openers - Dwayne and Martin Guptill tried to accelerate the run flow by hitting 20 runs to Pawan Negi in the first over. Razzaq put up his bowling experience in the last fourth over of his spell by dismissing Smith (15) and Gurkeerat Singh Mann (0) on consecutive balls as the team was reduced to 50/2.

At the team score of 73 in the tenth over, Hamid Hassan provided much relief to his camp when he accounted for dangerous-looking Guptill (46 runs off 28 balls). Later Lankan pacer Dilshan Munaweera trapped Peter Trego (17) LBW. Soon Hasan took yet another wicket in the form of Suresh Raina (10) leaving the opposition struggling at 90/5.

Thereafter Yogesh Nagar and Stuart Binny (23) stitched a 63-run partnership which was separated by Hamid by removing the latter one. Same over witnessed the removal of new batter Amit Ponikar without troubling the scorecard as it read 152/7. Later, Suranga Lakmal also ended his spell by clinching - Tino Best (1) and Chris Mpofu (0). Pawan Negi ended the valiant stand of Yogesh Nagar (40) as Urbanrisers were bundled out for 156. Hassan (4/30) emerged as the most successful bowler while Abdur Razzaq (2/21) and Suranga Lakmal (2/22) consoled with two wickets each.

While chasing down the target, Southern Superstars came off to a disappointing start when their top order - Upal Tharanga (5), Jesse Ryder (5) and Shreevats Goswami (18) failed to deliver and the score was 53/3 at the end of the first powerplay.

With the introduction of the spin challenge by Pragyan Ojha, the team lost its fourth wicket in the form of skipper Ross Taylor (12) leaving the side at 77/4. Later, the half of the team rested at the pavilion for 86 when top scorer Dilshan Munaweera (34) was bowled by Mpofu.

Thereafter, Paunikar found Andre McCarthy (7) short of his crease with 94/6 on the board. Manvinder Bisla and Rajesh Bishnoi (11) raised a little hope with a 20-run partnership but not good enough in front of Pawan Suyal who trapped the lateral one with LBW.

Very next over witnessed the downfall of Manvinder Bisla (18) who became the victim of Peter Trego at 123/8. With the dismissal of Pawan Negi (10) and Hamid Hassan (0), Southern Superstars were all out for 143 runs in 19.2 overs Pawan Suyal (3/23) took the maximum share while Chris Mpofu (2/23) and Peter Trego (2/31) fetch two wickets each.

