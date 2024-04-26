Lok Sabha 2024 polls: Madan Lal reaches Noida to cast vote

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 26 : Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal reached Noida to cast his vote during the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Friday.

Madan reached the Sector 26 NS Public School to exercise his voting rights.

Madan Lal played 39 Tests for India from 1974-87, scoring 1,042 runs at an average of 22.65, with five half-centuries. His best score is 74. He has also taken 71 wickets with the best figures of 5/23.

He has also played 67 ODIs, scoring 401 runs at an average of 19.09, with a fifty and best score of 53*. He also took 73 wickets, with the best figures of 4/20.

Madan Lal was also the member of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team.

During the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha polls, voting is being held in eight parliamentary constituencies of Uttar pradesh namely Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura, and Bulandshahr.

According to the Election Commission of India, voting began at 7 am on Friday in 88 constituencies across 13 states and union territories for the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

Initially, 89 constituencies were scheduled to go to the polls today. However, the EC later announced that the voting in Madhya Pradesh's Betul would not take place during the second phase due to the death of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.

There are 8.08 crore male and 7.8 crore female voters among the electorate who will decide the fate of candidates. As many as 5,929 third-gender electors will also exercise their franchise in the second phase of the polls.

The first phase of voting for the seven-phased Lok Sabha election, the world's largest electoral exercise, was held on April 19 in 102 constituencies across 21 states and UTs. According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout registered was over 62 per cent. The third phase of the election will be held on May 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor