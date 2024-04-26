Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Javagal Srinath casts his vote in Mysuru

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], April 26 : Former Indian cricketer Javagal Srinath cast his vote at the polling booth in Mysuru in the ongoing Lok Sabha Polls on Friday.

In a video posted by ANI, Srinath was seen showing off his inked finger after exercising his voting rights.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Former cricketer Javagal Srinath cast his vote at a polling booth in Mysuru today. #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/ckPlQNSuqt—(@ANI) April 26, 2024

After casting his vote, Srinath told ANI, "It is our right to come and vote. We want the people to come out and vote...I think people should come out. Voting is important..."

Karnataka is voting on 14 seats on Friday in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections and the rest 14 will be polled on May 7.

Karnataka, which contributes 28 seats in 543-member Parliament, will witness polling in two phases in which voting will be held on 14 seats today - Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar.

Karnataka, saw the BJP securing 25 seats out of 28 seats in the 2019 elections. This time, the BJP is contesting in 25 seats, with its state ally JDS vying for the remaining 3 seats. The three constituencies contested by JDS are part of the second phase - Hassan, Mandya, and Kolar.

Voting began at 7 am on Friday and will conclude at 6 pm.

The first phase of voting for the seven-phased Lok Sabha election, the world's largest electoral exercise, was held on April 19 in 102 constituencies across 21 states and UTs. According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout registered was over 62 per cent. The third phase election will be held on May 7.

