"Long way away": Jasprit Bumrah not looking to retire anytime soon

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has cleared his intentions by stating that his retirement from the T20I format is "a long way away."

Bumrah got his hands on his first ICC World Cup trophy after India's success in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa in Barbados.

The crafty pacer tapped into his best form and pulled off a memorable campaign for himself as well as the Indian team.

After India's World Cup campaign ended on a fairytale note, three of India's stalwarts bid farewell to the T20I format.

India skipper Rohit Sharma, stalwart batter Virat Kohli, and ever-present all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja announced their retirement from the shortest form of cricket. However, Bumrah asserted that his retirement isn't coming anytime soon.

"It's (my retirement) is a long way away. I have just started. Hopefully, it is far away now," Bumrah said during the felicitation at Wankhede Stadium.

His influential performance helped India end their 13-year-long wait for an ICC World Cup title. Bumrah rocked opposition batters, conceded runs at a mere economy of 4.17, and ended the tournament as the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with 15 wickets under his belt.

After India was crowned the T20 World Cup champion, tears of joy filled the faces of each player. For Bumrah, the presence of his son, Angad, made the moment emotional for him as well.

"It was unreal. Usually, I am not the one who is at a loss of words, but seeing my son, the emotions that came in. I never cry after the game, but I started crying, and I cried two, three times," Bumrah noted.

In the group stage, he single-handedly helped India get the better of their arch-rival Pakistan. In the final, Bumrah once again stood for the Rohit-led side when they found themselves in a dire situation.

When 30 runs were needed from the remaining 30 deliveries, hopes and nerves were dwindling in the India camp. The ball was handed to Bumrah, and out of the five overs, he bowled two and swung the momentum in India's favour by giving away just six runs and picking up Marco Jansen's wicket.

For his influential spells throughout the tournament, Bumrah was adjudged Player of the Tournament.

