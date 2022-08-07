Look after your cricket, don't tell us what to do, don't interfere': Gavaskar sends out strong warning to IPL haters

India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar launched a scathing attack on ‘old powers’ England and Australia for blaming IPL for disrupting the international cricket calendar. The criticism against IPL started to gain momentum after multiple IPL franchise owners bought teams in the upcoming T20 leagues in South Africa and UAE which are likely to clash with the schedule of Australia's Big Bash League and England's The Hundred. Gavaskar advised England and Australia to 'look after their interest' and told them not to 'interfere' with the proceedings in Indian cricket.

Gavaskar says Australia are worried that its cricketers might end up opting for UAE instead of BBL. Gavaskar then went back in time and recalled how India had to wait quite long to tour Australia and England. However, today when India has become a global cricket power, these same teams want to play them every year because of the financial windfall that follows.“Remember the times when India as a team was not attractive as far as gate money was concerned. The Indian teams would have a gap of years between tours to the ‘old powers’ shores.