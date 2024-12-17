"Look forward to watching as a fan...": NZ legend Southee following international retirement

Hamilton [New Zealand], December 17 : Following a win by 423 runs in his farewell Test, New Zealand pacer Tim Southee thanked everyone from his friends, family and teammates who were a part of his journey for over 17 years and said that he looks forward to watching the sport as a fan now.

It was a memorable final international outing for Southee. Not only Kiwis crushed England by 423 runs while defending 658 runs, Southee tonked three sixes during a solid cameo of 23 runs in the first innings, but still fell two short of 100 Test sixes. In the final innings, he got the wickets of Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell.

During the post-match presentation, Southee said as quoted by Cricbuzz live commentary, "Congratulations England on a series win. As always, played in great spirit and a side I have enjoyed playing over the years. Taking this opportunity to thank a few people. First New Zealand Cricket, for everything you have done over the last 17 years. Much appreciated. Family. They are the ones there for the ride through the ups and downs. Teammates - made the ride so enjoyable, and support staff as well. Would like to thank the fans. Always great to turn out in front of numbers, and this week's been pretty special at Seddon Park to play in front of great crowds. Thank you. Look forward to watching on as a fan. All the best boys."

Southee walks away from the game with 776 international wickets, the most by any Kiwi bowler across all formats. Southee secured 391 Test wickets, the second-most by any NZ bowler, behind Richard Hadlee (431 scalps). He is the leading wicket-taker in T20Is with 164 wickets, the most by any bowler. With 221 ODI wickets, he also is the third-highest wicket-taker in ODIs for Kiwis, behind Kyle Mills (240 wickets) and Daniel Vettori (297 wickets).

He was also a capable lower-order batter, with 3,288 runs in 394 matches at an average of 14.11, with eight fifties. Most of these runs came in Tests, making 2,245 runs at an average of 15.48, with seven fifties. His tally of 98 sixes in Tests is the fourth-highest by any Test cricketer.

Coming in to bat in their first innings, England were put under pressure by New Zealand seamers in their opening burst. Matt Henry (4/48) removed both the openers - Zak Crawley (21 in 14 balls, with five fours) and Ben Duckett (11) - in quick succession.

Will O'Rourke (3/33) then ran through the England middle order, snapping Jacob Bethell (12), Harry Brook (0) and Joe Root (32 in 42 balls, with six fours) to reduce them to 82/5.

Santner (3/7), who had been New Zealand's top scorer with the bat, also struck thrice before Henry cleaned up the tail as New Zealand strangled the visiting batting lineup - restricting them at 143, giving the team a lead of 204 runs. The only breathing space England could afford was a 52-run stand between Ollie Pope (24 in 42 balls, with five fours) and skipper Stokes (27 in 43 balls, with five fours). From 77/2, England lost their next eight wickets for just 76 runs. England trailed by 204 runs.

In the second innings, Williamson's 33rd Test century (156 in 204 balls, with 20 fours and a six) and half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell (60 in 84 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Will Young (60 in 85 balls, with nine fours) were the standouts as Kiwis reached 453/10 and led by 657 runs, setting England a massive 658 runs to win.

Jacob Bethell (3/72) was the top bowler for England, while skipper Ben Stokes and Shoaib Bashir got two scalps. Joe Root, Gus Atkinson and Matthew Potts got one wicket each.

In the run chase of 658 runs, England lost their openers early. Bethell (76 in 96 balls, with 13 fours and a six) , Root (54 in 64 balls, with 10 fours) and Gus Atkinson (43 in 41 balls, with seven fours and a six) tried to fight it out for England, but they were skittled out for 234 runs.

Santner (4/85) was the top bowler for NZ. Henry and Southee got two while O'Rourke got one wicket.

Santner secured the 'Player of the Match' award for scores of 76 and 49 and total of seven wickets in the match.

