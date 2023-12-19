"Looking forward to creating lot of memories...": Shardul Thakur on CSK homecoming

Dubai [UAE], December 19 : India all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who was bagged by Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024 auction, has expressed his excitement about playing with CSK skipper MS Dhoni again.

Shardul played for CSK from 2018 to 2021 and ended up switching to Kolkata Knight Riders for the next two seasons. But after being released before the auction, he was acquired by CSK for Rs 4 crore.

Shardul stated that he is looking to create more memories with MSD after lifting the IPL trophy in 2018 and 2021.

https://x.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1737078122493964749?s=20

"I think playing under MS Dhoni is always exciting. Mahi bhai is never short of guiding a young player. When I started under him, he was a guiding force for me on the field and off the field and even this year I am looking forward to experiencing it all over again. I want to have many conversations with him sitting in his room, I am really looking forward to creating a lot of memories with him," Shardul said in a video posted by CSK on X.

"Felt really happy as CSK picked me back in this year's auction, like you asked I have created so many precious memories with this team. The whole tape was rewinding in my mind from 2018 till 2020, I have experienced both highs and lows and two championships that I have had with CSK in the year 2018 and 2021 they will always be special," Shardul added.

The Indian bowling all-rounder is a partnership breaker and can chip some useful runs with the bat. He has taken 33 wickets in T20Is for India and scored 69 runs across six innings at an average of 22.00 and a strike rate of over 181.

