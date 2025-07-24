Birmingham [UK], July 24 : Former India tearaway Varun Aaron expressed his feelings about reuniting with old players in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 and said that the team will try its best to defend its title in the tournament.

Aaron is currently playing for India Champions in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025. The India Champions lost their opening game to the South Africa Champions and will take on the Australia Champions on Saturday. The West Indies Champions started with a tie against the South Africa Champions and pulled off a close win against the England Champions. They will next play Australia Champions on Wednesday.

Speaking on reuniting with the old players, Aaron told ANI, "It's a great feeling because we've all played so much cricket together. It's great to come back with your old friends and get onto the field. We're all looking forward to it. And I think it's going to be a lot of fun."

The India Champions will try to defend their coveted title at the World Championship of Legends 2025, as they will face the legends of the game in what promises to be an action-packed and thrilling tournament.

Having dominated the competition last year, the India Champions, led by the ever-determined Yuvraj Singh, have their sights firmly set on retaining their crown.

Speaking on defending the title, the 35-year-old said, "We're all looking forward to getting back onto the field and defending that crown, and I think it's going to be really intense because this year all the other teams have got very recent and current players into their squad, so it's going to be intense good cricket."

Sanctioned by the England & Wales Cricket Board, the World Championship of Legends is the only international T20 league for retired professionals.

Scheduled to be held from July 18 to August 2 across Birmingham, Northampton, Leicester, and Leeds, WCL 2025 brings together the heroes of yesteryears in a summer spectacle sanctioned by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

