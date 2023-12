"Looking forward to joining Rohit, Hardik, Bumrah and Surya": Mohammed Nabi after being bought by MI

New Delhi [India], December 20 : Afghanistan veteran all-rounder Mohammed Nabi expressed his happiness at joining Mumbai Indians (MI) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season next year, saying that he looks forward to joining Indian stars like Rohit Sharma, skipper Hardik Pandya, number one T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Nabi was sold to the five-time champions MI in the IPL auction in Dubai on Tuesday for Rs 1.50 crores.

In a video posted by Mumbai Indians (MI), Nabi said, "Hi, Mohammed Nabi here. I am really happy to join the Mumbai Indians team. Playing at Wankhede is always exciting. I am looking forward to sharing the dressing room with Rohit, Hardik, Bumrah and Surya. See you soon, Paltan!"

This Afghanistan all-rounder is a T20 superstar, scoring 1,825 runs in 109 T20Is at an average of 22.25 with five fifties. He has also taken 87 wickets in T20Is. '

Nabi is a sought-after player in the league circuit, having played the IPL, Pakistan Super League (PSL), Big Bash League (BBL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) among others. In his T20 career, he has 5,370 runs in 366 T20s at an average of 21.56, with 15 fifties and also has taken 331 wickets.

Nabi played 17 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL from 2017-21. In these games, he scored 180 runs at an average of 15.00 and a strike rate of over 151, with the best score of 31. He also took 13 wickets, with the best bowling figures of 4/11.

IPL 2024 teams and full squads

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2024 squad: Ajay Mandal, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway*Maheesh Theekshana*, Matheesha Pathirana*, Mitchell Santner*, Moeen Ali*, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Shivam Dube, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Rachin Ravindra*, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell*, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman* and Avanish Rao Aravelly.

Delhi Capitals (DC) IPL 2024 squad: Abhishek Porel, Anrich Nortje*, Axar Patel, David Warner*, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lungi Ngidi*, Mitchell Marsh*, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, Harry Brook*, Tristan Stubbs*, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson*, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope*, Swastik Chhikara.

Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2024 squad: Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller*, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little*, Kane Williamson*, Matthew Wade*, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad*, R Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan*, Shubman Gill

Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Azmatullah Omarzai*, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minz.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2024 squad: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz*, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy*, Sunil Narine*, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell*, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc*, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford*, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rehman*, Gus Atkinson*, Sakib Hussain.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL 2024 squad: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock*, Nicholas Pooran*, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers*, Marcus Stoinis*, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen ul Haq*, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood*, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K Gowtham, Devdutt Padikkal (traded from RR), Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M Siddharth, Ashton Turner*, David Willey*, Mohammed Arshad Khan.

Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2024 squad: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis*, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Verma, Tim David*, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera

Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff*, Hardik Pandya (traded from GT), Romario Shepherd* (traded from LSG), Gerald Coetzee*, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara*, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi*, Shivalik Sharma.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2024 squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone*, Jonny Bairstow*

Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Singh, Rahul Chahar, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Bhatia, Harpreet Brar, Atharva Taide, Vidwath Kaverappa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada*, Sam Curran*, Nathan Ellis*, Sikandar Raza*, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes*, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw*

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2024 squad: Faf du Plessis*, Glenn Maxwell*, Virat Kohli

Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks*, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley*, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Mayank Dagar (traded from SRH), Cameron Green* (traded from MI), Alzarri Joseph*, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran*, Lockie Ferguson*, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chuahan.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2024 squad: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler*, Shimron Hetmyer*, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira*, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult*, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa*, Avesh Khan (from LSG), Rovman Powell*, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Nandre Burger*, Abid Mushtaq

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2024 squad: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram*, Rahul Tripathi

Glenn Phillips*, Heinrich Klaasen*, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav

Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen*, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi*

Shahbaz Ahmed (traded from RCB), Travis Head*, Wanindu Hasaranga*, Pat Cummins*, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

* = Overseas players.

