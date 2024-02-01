Wellington [New Zealand], February 1 : Former New Zealand Test captain Kane Williamson is optimistic that he has fully healed from the hamstring injury he sustained during the T20I series against Pakistan last month and is ready for the first Test match, which is scheduled to begin in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

"My hamstring is good, it's progressed well in the last couple of weeks. Feeling good, and looking forward to getting back to training and joining up with the team. The weather has been incredible. Extremely hot, so yup I am confident and like I said will just be nice to join back up with the side and I think all the guys are really looking forward to getting back together as a Test team," Williamson said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Prior to the first Test, New Zealand has been dealing with a few injuries. Tom Blundell, the wicketkeeper-batter, sustained a hamstring injury, while fast bowler Kyle Jamieson was out due to a back ailment. However, Williamson believed that heading into the first Test, New Zealand was comparatively injury-free.

"I just saw them [Blundell and Jamieson] in the lunch room and they looked comfortable eating well and I think they are fine. Obviously, these injuries can vary a lot from individual to individual and Tom with his hamstring took a little bit longer having tendons involved. I think he is good, rearing to go and Kyle bowled a spell a few days ago and I think got through nicely. I think everyone is fit and well," Williamson said.

There was disagreement among cricket enthusiasts about South Africa's decision to send a second-string side to the Tests in New Zealand, which included skipper Neil Brand and up to eight uncapped players. This was due to several first-choice players being occupied with SA20 commitments. Williamson, however, insisted that he was not in any way undervaluing the South African team and that his group should concentrate on the upcoming cricket match.

The two-Test series between South Africa and New Zealand will take place from February 4 onwards till February 17, with two games set to be played in Mount Maunganui and Hamilton.

"For us, we just want to focus on the cricket that we want to play and the plans that we have and that doesn't change from opposition to opposition. There are adjustments within the conditions etc, but there are a number of players in the South African side that members of our team are quite certainly familiar with playing county cricket and these things," he said.

"So we are under no illusions that it is going to be a tough contest for sure. They are all very good players and we just want to keep bringing the focus back to our cricket," Williamson added.

