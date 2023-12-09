"Looking forward to play under Jhulan Goswami": Shabnim Ismail after being picked by Mumbai Indians in WPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 : South African legend Shabnim Ismail, who was picked by defending champions Mumbai Indians for a whopping price of Rs 1.2 crore in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction, said that she is looking forward to play under legendary India pacer Jhulan Goswami and learn from the star bowler.

Shabnim had a great day at the auction as she caused a bidding war between MI and Gujarat Giants. She was finally picked by MI.

"Base price: INR 40 Lakhs Final Price: INR 1.2 Cr Shabnim Ismail is SOLD to the @mipaltan #TATAWPLAuction | @TataCompanies," tweeted WPL.

Shabnim Ismail from South Africa is next with a base price of INR 40 Lakhs. We have a bidding war currently between @mipaltan & @Giant_Cricket 🔥🔥#TATAWPLAuction | @TataCompanies — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 9, 2023

Ismail (34) played 127 ODIs, 113 T20Is and a solitary Test for South Africa in an international career spanning 16 years and retired from international cricket earlier this year. Hailed as the fastest bowler in the women's game, the South African collected 317 international wickets. Her overall tally in international cricket includes 3 Test wickets, 191 ODI scalps and 123 wickets in T20Is.

"First of I was excited when they started bidding for me. Happy to get the second opportunity to play for the WPL. Very happy to play for the champs. Good to play for a different team and looking forward to play under Jhulan Goswami and learning from her. Will love to share my knowledge with the youngsters. Never too old to learn," Shabnim Ismail told the broadcaster.

Ismail was a member of the UP Warriorz roster in the last WPL season. Ismail was only able to play three games in the WPL 2023 because of international quota constraints. The right-arm bowler took three wickets at an 8.76 economy rate.

The auction for the WPL season 2024 is being held in Mumbai, Maharashtra. This time an additional purse of Rs 1.5 crore is being made available to all the five teams besides the balance they are all left with from the last auction as well as after the recent player releases.

Thirty slots, including nine overseas, will be filled at the auction. Teams released their retention lists and overall 60 players were retained. Out of these 60 players, 21 were overseas stars. 29 players were released from their squads.

