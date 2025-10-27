Looking forward to seeing Shreyas back on field soon, stronger than ever: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla

New Delhi [India], October 27 : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice-President Rajeev Shukla wished a speedy recovery to Shreyas Iyer, who suffered a laceration injury to the spleen during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday.

In the 30th over of the first innings, Australia's wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey miscued his shot and ballooned the ball in the air. Shreyas turned around and sprinted towards the ball's landing zone from the backward point. He jumped perfectly and managed to hold onto the ball, ending the 59-run partnership with Matthew Renshaw.

The moment of jubilation soon turned to concern when Shreyas landed awkwardly on the ground, injured his left side, and appeared in pain. As the rest of his teammates checked on him, the medical team arrived on the field for treatment, and Shreyas walked off the field with the support of a staff member.

Shukla expressed hope of looking forward to seeing Shreyas returning to the field, stronger than ever and wrote on X, "Wishing @ShreyasIyer15 a quick recovery. His unwavering spirit and commitment to the game are truly admirable. Looking forward to seeing him back on the field soon, stronger than ever."

After Shreyas sustained the injury, he was taken to the hospital in Sydney for further evaluation. On Monday, the BCCI issued an update on Shreyas, confirming that the 30-year-old is "medically stable" and "recovering well". The Indian cricket board confirmed the team doctor will remain in Sydney to monitor Shreyas' daily progress.

"Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress," the BCCI said in a statement.

During India's 2-1 series defeat, Shreyas, who served as captain Shubman Gill's deputy, scored 72 runs in two games, including a valiant 77-ball 61 in the second Adelaide ODI and stitched a century stand with Rohit Sharma.

