"Looks like he is heading back to Mumbai": AB de Villiers speaks on Pandya's move to MI

New Delhi [India], November 26 : Former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) legend AB de Villiers commented on Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya's move to Mumbai Indians (MI), saying that the all-rounder will likely head back to his former franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, the former wicketkeeper-batter said it will cost the Mumbai-based franchise in terms of who will lead the team if Pandya returns to the squad.

"I am not sure what happened there but it looks like he is heading back to Mumbai. I think it's going to cost them a bit. I mean Rohit is the captain, we know he loves leading from the front. Will he step down and let Hardik lead, because he has got the big weight of Team India and captaining there," De Villiers said.

ABD got a feeling that the Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma will give on his captaincy for star allrounder.

The 39-year-old said that Rohit already carries a lot of pressure by captaining Team India.

"I have got a funny feeling Rohit is going to let him (Hardik) captain and take over the reins. Rohit carries a lot of pressure by captaining Team India as well. Maybe that is going to be the move," he added.

The RCB legend accepted that it will be big news for the five-time IPL winners if the 30-year-old returns to his former club.

"It's a big news for Mumbai Indians. He (Hardik) was a big player for Mumbai for many years. He loved playing at the Wankhede Stadium. He won the trophy with GT and then also went to the final (next season). He probably feels his time there is done," ABD further added.

As per ESPNcricinfo, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to cut ties with his current team, Gujarat Titans (GT), and return to his former franchise, Mumbai Indians for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The trade is an all-cash deal comprising the Mumbai-based franchise paying 15 crore rupees as the 30-year-old's salary and an undisclosed transfer fee to Titans. Hardik stands to earn up to 50% of the transfer fee, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.

The all-rounder led the Gujarat-based franchise to win the title in the 2022 season of the IPL and was also named the 'Player of the Match' in the final game against Rajasthan Royals.

In the previous edition of the IPL, GT confirmed their place in the IPL final for the second time in their first two seasons. However, in 2023 they lost against Chennai Super Kings and were runners-up.

