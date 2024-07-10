Lords Test: England win toss, opt to bowl against West Indies in first Test

London [UK], July 10 : England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies in the first Test of the three-match series at the Lords on Wednesday.

The second Test of the series will be played from Thursday, July 18 to Monday, July 22 at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham and the third and final match of the series will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham from July 26 to July 30.

This series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Right-arm seamer James Anderson is set to play his final Test starting from today. With 700 wickets in 187 Test matches, Anderson currently stands third among the highest wicket-takers in the longest format and is the first among all fast bowlers.

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.

