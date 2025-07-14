Lord's Test poised for dramatic conclusion as India face stiff challenge on Day 5

London [UK], July 14 : The third Test of the five-match series at Lord's between England and India is evenly poised after the end of the first four days of the game and the last day will be a treat to watch for the fans as both teams have chances to win the clash from this position.

The team who will win here will have an upper hand over the other in the ongoing series as they will take a 2-1 lead with two Tests remaining in the series which will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester and The Oval, London, respectively.

India ended the day four at 58/4 while chasing 193 runs during the third Test against Lord's on Sunday.

At the end of the day's play, KL was left unscathed at 33*. While stars like Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar are yet to come and deliver their services as batters, losing four wickets this early has put India under severe pressure.

On the fifth day, India have slight edge over the Three Lions as they have a long batting lineup. Rishabh Pant is in really good form as he scored 74(112) in the first innings.

The Indian vice-captain has 416 runs to his name in three Tests, the most runs by an Indian wicketkeeper on English soil. Dhoni held the record for more than a decade, courtesy of his 349-run tour he savoured during India's tour of England in 2014.

After Pant, India also have the likes Ravindra Jadeja who also played a crucial knock in the first innings of the Lord's test match where he scored 72(131).

India also have players like Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar who can be handy with the bat for the visitors. Nitish has a Test hundred against his name which came in tough Australian conditions whereas Sundar has played some crucial knocks and build important partnership with other batters in the previous Australian and English tours.

For England Brydon Carse is in terrific form as he picked two crucial wickets of right-hand batter Karun Nair (14) and captain Shubman Gill (6) in the last 30 minutes of the fourth day of the Test match.

England skipper Ben Stokes is one bowler that Team India should play carefully during the first few hours of the day. Stokes will start the proceedings on the last day as he took the wicket of night-watchman Akash Deep on the fourth ball of the last over.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor