Lord's Test: Rahul-Pant 141-run partnership takes India to 248/4 against England (Day 3, Lunch)

London [UK], July 12 : An exceptional partnership of 141 runs between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant took India's total inch closer to England's score of 387 as the visitors finished the first session of the Lord's Test on Day 3 at 248/4 on Saturday.

At the stroke of lunch on Day 3, Team India are 248/4 in 65.3 overs with KL Rahul (98) unbeaten on the crease.

India resumed the first session of the third day from 145/3, with Pant (19*) and Rahul (53*) unbeaten on the crease.

India started off the day in style as Pant slammed a boundary on the first ball of the session, which was bowled by right-arm seamer Jofra Archer.

In the 54th over of the Indian innings, KL Rahul smashed three consecutive fours on the last three balls bowled by right-arm pacer Brydon Carse. With these three fours, KL Rahul took his tally of runs to 76 runs off 148 balls.

The visitors touched the 200-run mark on the last ball of the 57th over as Rahul took a single on the bowling of Ben Stokes.

Rahul-Pant brought up their 100-run partnership on the first ball of the 59th over when the team score was 207 as Stokes bowled a wide.

Pant brought up his fifty in great fashion as he slashed a six on the last ball of Stokes' over.

In the last over just before lunch, Pant got run out with a brilliant direct throw from Ben Stokes. Pant went back to the pavilion after scoring 74 runs from 112 balls, which was laced with eight fours and two sixes in his innings.

So far for the hosts, four wickets have been grabbed in the bowling department. One wicket each have been bagged by Chris Woakes 1/73 in 19 overs, Jofra Archer (1/35 in 14 overs), and Ben Stokes (1/44 in 11 overs) in their respective spells.

Earlier in the match, England's skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first.

Batting first, the Three Lions scored 387 runs thanks to a century stand between Root (104) and Ollie Pope (44) and a counter-attacking 82-run stand between Brydon Carse and Jamie Smith, who both struck fifties down the order.

For the Shubman Gill-led side, five wickets were snapped by Jasprit Bumrah in his spell of 27 overs, where he conceded 74 runs and bowled five maiden overs. Two wickets each were grabbed by Mohammed Siraj (2/85 in 23.3 overs) & Nitish Kumar Reddy (2/62 in 17 overs), and one wicket was bagged by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (1/29 in 12 overs) in their respective spells.

Brief Scores: England: 387 (Joe Root 104, Brydon Carse 56; Jasprit Bumrah 5/74) vs India: 145/3 (KL Rahul 98*, Rishabh Pant 74; Jofra Archer 1/22).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor