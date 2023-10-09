Los Angeles 2028 Olympics organizers recommends inclusion of cricket

Dubai [UAE], October 9 : After cricket made its debut in the 1900 Paris Games, on Monday the organisers of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics recommended the inclusion of cricket at the Games after 128 years of wait.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released an official statement to announce the inclusion of cricket which read, "After a two-year process, in which ICC worked closely with LA28, the list of sports to be added in LA included cricket, which will now be put forward for approval to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said as quoted from ICC, "We are delighted that LA28 have recommended cricket for inclusion in the Olympics. Whilst this is not the final decision, it is a very significant landmark towards seeing cricket at the Olympics for the first time in more than a century. I'd like to thank LA28 for their support during the new sport evaluation process over last two years and we look forward to the final decision being taken at the IOC Session, in India, during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup next week."

