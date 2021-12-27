Lot of hard work involved in Himachal Pradesh's Vijay Hazare triumph, says skipper Rishi Dhawan

Himachal Pradesh skipper Rishi Dhawan has said that a lot of hard work has been done behind the scenes and the Vijay Hazare Trophy win is a result of that.

The skipper also thanked Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) for making all the facilities available for players to get better.

"It was long pending and we've finally done it. Really happy. We had played a few games here, so we knew that the pitch was good and the outfield was very quick, so if we batted deep, we could chase it down. I was telling Shubham not to take any pressure, just get a single and I'll handle the pressure. Feeling really good. There is a lot of hard work involved in this. Also, the administration has improved the facilities in the last few years, which has also helped us a lot. It's a combined effort," said Dhawan after the Vijay Hazare final against Tamil Nadu.

Himachal Pradesh batters played out of their skins to beat Tamil Nadu in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Sunday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Dhawan's side registered victory on the basis of the VJD method.

Chasing 315 against Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh was poised well at 299/4 in the 48th over. For Himachal, Shubham Arora played an unbeaten knock of 136.

"Credit to the management and support staff, they backed me through the tournament. They allowed me to play my natural game. The plan was to maximise the powerplay and I played my game. It worked and then I just built my innings from thereon. When I got to my hundred, I was determined to stay till the end," said Arora.

( With inputs from ANI )

