"Lot of talent": Rohit Sharma lauds youngsters Harshit, Nitish ahead of Adelaide Test

Adelaide [Australia], December 5 : Ahead of the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Adelaide, India skipper Rohit Sharma heaped praise on youngsters Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy, saying they possess a lot of talent.

Earlier in the Perth Test, both Harshit and Nitish made their debut for Team India and displayed a stunning performance for the tourists against Australia.

All-rounder Nitish Reddy scored 79 runs in the Perth Test, across both innings. He was also India's top-scorer in the first innings. The 21-year-old also bagged one wicket in the fourth inning of the game.

On the other hand, Harshit Rana wreaked havoc during the Perth Test. The pacer bagged three wickets in the first inning and scalped one wicket in the fourth inning.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Rohit Sharma said that it was very "impressive" to watch both Harshit and Nitish. The skipper added that both of these guys showed great body language in the previous game of the series.

Rohit affirmed hoped that both Nitish and Harshit would keep putting in those performances for Team India in the future.

"It was very impressive to watch them. You know I have personally only heard things about them and I watched them in some of the games in IPL and Nitish particularly in T20 games, it was before they came here. They certainly possess a lot of talent and clearly, in the first Test match in Perth, it never felt like they were playing their first game," Rohit said.

"Right from the word go they were in it, they wanted to be in that battle... both of these guys showed great body language as well... that is the kind of guys you need in the squad when you want to big series... a very impressive start to their career. I can only hope that they continue to play as long as possible for the team and keep putting in those performances," he added.

India are currently 1-0 up in the BGT series following their record-shattering 295-run victory in Perth. The second Test will be played in a day-night format in Adelaide, beginning from Friday.

