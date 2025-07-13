London [UK], July 13 : India's seasoned opener KL Rahul expressed his thoughts as the visitors failed to take the lead against England on Day 3 of the third Test of the five-match series at 'Home of Cricket', Lord's, on Saturday.

India packed their bags on 387, the exact total as England. The run getters for the Shubman Gill-led side were Rahul (100 runs off 177 balls) himself, along with Rishabh Pant (74 runs from 112 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (72 runs in 131 balls).

Speaking at the post-day press conference, Rahul told the media, "There's a little bit of disappointment because I think we were in a really good position. I think even till just before tea time, we were in a really good position. I and Rishabh got that long partnership, but we both got out. He got out just before lunch, and I got out right after lunch. That wasn't ideal. So you had two set batters in the top five who'd gotten off to a start. So ideally, you want one of them or both of the batters to go on and get a big score, and that's how you sort of get ahead in the test match."

"So yes, that is disappointing. A lot of us got starts, and we couldn't convert it and get bigger scores. That would have put us ahead of the test match. But as it stands, I think it's quite even," he added.

Further, the right-hand batter spoke about Pant's dismissal, which took place in the last over before Lunch. The vice-captain went back to the pavilion after scoring 74(112) through a brilliant run out, which was produced by England captain Ben Stokes.

"There was a conversation a couple of overs before that. I told him that I'll try and get my hundred if possible before lunch. With Shoaib Bashir bowling the last over before lunch, I thought it was a good chance for me to get it. But unfortunately, I hit it straight to the fielder. It was a ball that I could have hit it for a boundary, but I hit it straight to the fielder. I think he just wanted to rotate the strike and see if he can put me back on strike," the 33-year-old player said.

"It shouldn't have happened. Run out at that stage really changed the momentum. It was disappointing for both of us. Obviously, nobody wants to throw their wicket like that," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor