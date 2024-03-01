LSG appoint former South Africa star Lance Klusener as assistant coach ahead of IPL 2024

New Delhi [India], March 1 : South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener has joined Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as the assistant coach ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

LSG announced his appointment on Friday with a statement that read, "Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have added South African legend Lance Klusener to their formidable roster of coaches for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season."

Klusener will join head coach Justin Langer and assistant coach S Sriram in Lucknow's experienced backroom staff line-up. Klusener is also the head coach of the SA20 franchise Durban Super Giants, who are Super Giants affiliate. He guided the franchise to SA20 final earlier this year.

This will mark the beginning of Klusener's second stint as a coach in the IPL. He served as an assistant to former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock at Mumbai Indians in the beginning years of IPL.

Klusener has left his mark in the Caribbean Premier League as under his leadership Guyana Amazon Warriors won their maiden CPL title.

The 52-year-old has a fair amount of coaching experience following his previous stints as head coach of Afghanistan as well as batting coach of South Africa and Zimbabwe. He has also worked in the Indian domestic circuit with Tripura.

During his playing days, the former Proteas star was deemed as one of the finest all-rounders to have graced the white-ball cricket. He was also adjudged as the Player of the Tournament in the 1999 World Cup.

