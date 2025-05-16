LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka offers prayers at Tirupati Tirumala

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 16 : RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group chairman and owner of Lucknow Super Giants IPL team, Sanjiv Goenka, and his family visited Tirupati Tirumala temple and offered prayers.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is one of the most visited religious sites in India, attracting millions of devotees annually.

The visit of Sanjiv Goenka and his family to the temple came a day ahead of the restart of this season of Indian Premier League. IPL was suspended for a week due to tensions between India and Pakistan.

Earlier on Thursday, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mayank Yadav was ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to an injury.

IPL issued a statement announcing the decision. Yadav, 22, has been replaced by the New Zealand pacer Will O'Rourke. He is down with a back injury.

"Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have roped in New Zealand pacer, William O'Rourke, as an injury replacement for Mayank Yadav," the statement said.

"Yadav sustained a back injury and is ruled out for the remainder of the season," added the statement.

O'Rourke will be his replacement at a reserve price of Rs 3 crore.

Rourke has represented New Zealand in five T20Is, taking five wickets at an average of 28.60. In 38 T20s, he has taken 37 wickets at an average of 26.05.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor