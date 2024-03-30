LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Nicholas Pooran's Fiery Knock and Krunal Pandya's Cameo Power Lucknow to 199/8 Against Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants, seeking their first win, posted a respectable 199-8 after electing to bat first in the Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings at Lucknow's Ikana Stadium on Saturday.

Regular captain KL Rahul, who batted but won't field due to injury, got off to a promising start with a 15-run knock. Quinton de Kock anchored the innings with a 54-run knock (38 balls, 2 sixes, 5 fours).

Nicholas Pooran (42) and Krunal Pandya (43 not out) played crucial knocks to propel Lucknow to a strong total. Arshdeep Singh (2-38) and Sam Curran (3-?) were the pick of the Punjab bowlers.

Punjab Kings, led by Shikhar Dhawan, are looking to bounce back after a loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore following their opening win against Delhi Capitals.