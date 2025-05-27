LSG vs RCB, IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win Toss, Opt to Bowl Against Lucknow Super Giants; Digvesh Singh Rathi Returns to Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and chose to field first against Lucknow Super Giants in the 70th and final league match of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. RCB needs a win to secure a spot in the top two alongside Punjab Kings.

RCB captain Jitesh Sharma said the pitch looked good for chasing and the team preferred to bowl first. "We will field first. Looks like a good wicket, we'll fancy to chase. Rajat Patidar is our impact player. Looking to win and make it into the top-2. Tim David misses out, Liam comes in, so does Thushara, he replaces Ngidi who left the team," he said.

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant said his team was prepared for either option and highlighted their recent improvement. We don't mind batting or bowling first, we did show the glimpse of the potential in our last game, but every match is a learning curve, till the last ball is bowled, we will give our 100 percent. Few changes - Breetzke is in and Digvesh Rathi are back in," Pant said.

Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru — Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (captain and wicketkeeper), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara

Lucknow Super Giants — Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, William O’Rourke

Impact substitutes:

RCB — Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh

LSG — Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary