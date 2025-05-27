LSG vs RCB LIVE Cricket Score Streaming Online: When & Where to Watch Today’s Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Match Featuring Virat Kohli

LSG vs RCB LIVE Cricket Score Streaming Online: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and elected to field first against Lucknow Super Giants in the 70th and final league match of the Indian Premier League 2025. The game is being played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, May 27. RCB needs a win to secure a spot in the top two alongside Punjab Kings.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Ekana Stadium remains unpredictable. A red-soil pitch, as seen in RCB’s previous match here against Sunrisers Hyderabad, offers bounce and favours the batters. However, if the black-soil pitch is used, it will assist spinners with more grip and turn. In that case, RCB’s Krunal Pandya and LSG’s Digvesh Rathi could become key players.

Read Also | LSG vs RCB, Lucknow Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Today’s Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Match?

Weather Report

It is expected to be a hot and dry day in Lucknow. Temperatures will reach 34 degrees Celsius in the morning and may rise to 35 degrees by afternoon. By match time in the evening, the temperature will drop to around 31 degrees. The skies will remain clear with no forecast of rain, ensuring an uninterrupted game.

Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (captain and wicketkeeper), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara.

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, William O’Rourke.

Impact substitutes:

RCB: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh.

LSG: Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary.

Live Telecast and Streaming Details

The match will begin at 7.30 p.m. IST, with the toss held at 7.00 p.m. IST.

Television rights for IPL 2025 in India are with Star Sports Network. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live streaming is available on the JioHotstar app and website. Viewers need a paid subscription to access the match online. A Jio SIM with a recharge of ₹299 or more provides a 90-day subscription to JioHotstar for IPL 2025.