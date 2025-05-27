LSG vs RCB, Lucknow Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Today’s Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Match?

LSG vs RCB, Lucknow Weather Update: Cricket fans can breathe easy as there is no threat of rain during today’s 70th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. According to the weather forecast, the day will remain mostly sunny with clear skies during match hours. Temperatures are expected to stay between 31 and 34 degrees Celsius in the evening. The humidity will be moderate and the conditions will remain warm and dry. There is zero percent chance of rain in Lucknow on Tuesday, which ensures that the game will proceed without weather interruptions.

LSG vs RCB​​​​​​​ Pitch Report

The surface at the Ekana Stadium remains unpredictable. A red-soil pitch, as seen in RCB’s previous match here against Sunrisers Hyderabad, offers bounce and favours the batters. However, if the black-soil pitch is used, it will assist spinners with more grip and turn. In that case, RCB’s Krunal Pandya and LSG’s Digvesh Rathi could become key players.

LSG vs RCB Match Timing and Broadcast Details

The match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 p.m. IST with the toss set for 7.00 p.m. IST. The encounter holds high stakes as RCB looks for a win to seal a spot in the Top 2 of the points table. The game will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. Fans can also catch the live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.

LSG vs RCB- Predicted Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, William ORourke

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood