LSG's Mayank Yadav likely to miss remainder of IPL 2024 due to abdominal tear

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 4 : Ahead of his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer hinted that pace sensation Mayank Yadav could miss the remainder of the tournament due to a small abdominal tear.

Mayank, who shocked and impressed fans and experts alike with his speed above 150 kmph, accuracy and control earlier this season, suffered an abdominal strain three games deep into his IPL debut campaign against the Gujarat Titans on April 7.

Following a break of five games, Mayank made his return to action against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. He bowled with great speed, often crossing the 140 kmph mark and even took a wicket. However, he could not finish his spell as he walked off the field with just five balls left. He ended with figures of 1/31 in 3.1 overs. He has taken seven wickets in four matches so far.

Speaking ahead of the game in a pre-game press conference, Langer said that Mayank has got a small tear where he had suffered an injury previously, i.e., the abdominal area and could miss out on the remainder of the tournament now. He also said that Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah told Mayank following the game that as a fast bowler, he is going to face injuries. The head coach also lauded the youngster for his "huge potential".

"He has had a scan. He has got a small tear in a similar area to where his last one was. So it is very unfortunate. We saw the impact he had when he came back into the game. But we can all sleep. There will always be a lot of discussion about fast bowlers, and I know he spoke to [Jasprit] Bumrah after the game and he reassured him that if he is going to be a fast bowler, part of his journey as a young fast bowler, he is going to get injuries," said Justin.

"So in my experience, every young fast bowler, probably until they get to 25 or 26, is going to experience different injuries. And it is the most unfortunate. He has got huge potential. But his rehabilitation was excellent. He went into the game [against MI], and had a couple of bowls before the game. He was completely pain-free. So it is very sad for him and it is disappointing for LSG as well that he might not play the rest of the tournament," he added.

Speaking about Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis' performance this season, Langer lauded him, saying that he understands his responsibility well and is giving his best for the franchise.

In the ongoing season, Stoinis has scored 316 runs at an average of 39.50 and a strike rate of 151.92, with a century and two fifties. His best score is 124*. Stoinis has also picked up four wickets.

Langer said that LSG is doing really good this season and while there is talk about former LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir "doing his homework" for the clash, Lucknow is also doing its homework.

"So, it is going to be a good contest tomorrow," he concluded.

LSG is in the third place of the points table with six wins and four losses, giving them 12 points while KKR is at number two with seven wins, three losses and 14 points.

