Lucknow - Bangalore face off in battle of equals

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to battle against each other at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Royal Challengers Bangalore is led by Faf du Plessis in IPL 2022. RCB has played 6 matches so far, winning 4 and losing 2. With 8 points and a net run rate of +0.142, RCB takes the 3rd spot in the points table. Bangalore will be aiming for an improved show from their middle order which has been inconsistent so far in the tournament.

Dinesh Karthik is the top run-scorer for RCB with 197 runs in 6 games. He is followed by Faf du Plessis with 154 runs. In bowling, Wanindu Hasaranga is the top wicket-taker for the team with 11 wickets. Harshal Patel follows him with 6 wickets.For LSG, KL Rahul has been the man in form, LSG have been the best team in terms of using spin in the middle overs. They have bowled as many as 37 overs of spin in this stage, more than any other team, have the best economy rate (6.08) among all teams while they have also picked the most wickets (10) using spin in the middle overs. A win for either of them will be a major boost as it increases their chances of going into the playoffs.